COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The summer outlook from NOAA’S Climate Prediction Center predicts warmer-than-average weather across virtually all of the country, except along the West Coast.

The Ohio Valley is expected to have a warm summer (June-August), with temperatures likely averaged 1-2 degrees Fahrenheit above average. Much-above normal temperatures are expected in the Northeast and Intermountain West to the western Plains, which is concerning because of the threat of continuing drought and rampant wildfires.

Rainfall, mostly from thunderstorms, is harder to predict and depends on local conditions as much as the overall flow, which is comparatively weaker in the summer months. There is a likelihood of slightly above-normal rainfall in the upper Ohio Valley.

Rainfall will likely be deficient in the central states and much of the West through the first half of summer prior to the North American monsoon, which brings sporadic rain to portions of Southwest, though not reaching the interior Far West.

According to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, there is a 59% chance La Niña will hang around through August, and a 50%-55% chance of an even longer run well into the fall, which would be a rare three-year period of below-normal sea surface temperatures in the equatorial eastern Pacific that commenced in 2020.

The summer weather pattern will continue to be affected by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. A weaker jet stream flow over the Atlantic, influenced by La Niña, increases the risk of late summer and early autumn hurricanes over the western Atlantic Basin due to decreased wind shear.

La Niña occurs in relation to fluctuations in the surface air pressure pattern between Tahiti and Australia that causes warm water to flow westward, away from the coast of South America, which allows deep cold currents to reach the ocean surface and provide more nutrients for aquatic life in places like coastal Peru.

In the spring, severe weather outbreaks are more common in the Central and Southern states during La Niña, where air masses frequently clash and storm systems are intensified by a strong jet stream from the Southwest to the Great Lakes.

The opposite climate pattern is a warm sea surface temperatures, classified as El Niño, which presents with a different response in the Lower 48 states.