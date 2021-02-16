Suicides in Franklin County decrease in first nine months of 2020

During a fatality review, the Franklin County Coroner explored the link between trauma and overdose deaths.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A decrease of 5.2 percent in suicides during the first nine months of 2020 has been reported by the Franklin County Coroner.

The coroner warns that it may be some time before we see the true effects of COVID-19. She points to a study that indicates that mental health consequences of the pandemic are likely to peak later than during the actual pandemic.

Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said in a report Tuesday that the decrease of 5.2 percent is consistent with what is going on around the country.

However, in Franklin County, more young people are taking their lives (25 percent overall), as well as people over 65 (21 percent overall), when compared against 2019. More men take their lives than women.

For those in need of help and assistance with mental health challenges please contact Netcare at: 614 276 2273 or https://www.netcareaccess.org/

For friends and families of those who have died by suicide help can be found through: LOSS Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors https://losscs.org/ 614 530 8064

In addition, Nationwide Children’s Hospital has increased their behavioral health response to our youth with their new facility. https://www.nationwidechildrens.org/