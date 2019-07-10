Stuff the Backpack July deals and events

COLUMBUS – NBC4 (WCMH-TV) is giving viewers several ways to save money, take part in some fun events and help Central Ohio students at the same time! Here’s a list of our July #STUFFTHEBACKPACK deals and events:

STUFF THE BACKPACK DEAL – COSI

Until August 4, up to four people get $4 off general admission with the donation of one new, stuffed backpack

STUFF THE BACKPACK DEAL – Cameron Mitchell Restaurants:

Until August 15, when you drop off a backpack at any Cameron Mitchell Restaurant, you will receive a $15 gift certificate* to Harvey & Ed’s in the Short North Arts District. AND…Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will stuff each of the bags donated with school supplies!

*Valid for food only until 9/30/19.

STUFF THE BACKPACK EVENT – Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market:

On 07/13, the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce is kicking off their efforts to help Stuff the Backpack at their Farmer’s Market! Over 60 local vendors fill the Grove City Town Center…and they even have a “Chef’s Corner” where local chefs hold cooking demonstrations with items purchased at the market… Come out for some of the best from the summer’s harvest…and drop off a backpack and supplies at the NBC4 tent.

STUFF THE BACKPACK DEAL – Franklin County Fair, Featuring “The Bundys”:

On 07/17, get into the Franklin County Fair for only $4! Come out between 11am-9pm that day with your new backpack stuffed with supplies and get into the fair for only $4! Plus you can see local favorite and stars of NBC’s The Voice, The Bundys!