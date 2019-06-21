Stuff The Backpack is out at Popcorn Pops

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — While it’s only June, it is time to start thinking about getting students ready for back to school, and NBC 4 is asking you to help us Stuff The Backpack for Central Ohio students.

Friday we are out at the Popcorn Pops event at Columbus Commons, where people are dropping off backpacks.

Primary One Health and CME Federal Credit Union are joining us again to support the Stuff The Backpack efforts, as are so many other Central Ohio businesses and organizations, from hosting events to volunteering in the warehouse, which has been donated by Columbus City Schools.

Last year, with your help, we were able to donate 50,000 backpacks stuffed with school supplies for Columbus City School students.

This year, we are taking our Stuff The Backpack drive up a notch by helping supply 25 school districts in Franklin and Licking counties with backpacks.

“It’s important to know somebody cares that they are there for school and they have what they need and this is such a great way to show that the community cares for the kids and really rallies around them,” said Amy Thiel of Five14 Church in New Albany.

NBC 4 has a lot of help this year, from members of our team collecting backpacks to many volunteers, but the project can’t be done without your help and donations.

Join us at Popcorn Pops tonight, bring a backpack and get into the event for $4.

Click here for more events where if you bring a backpack for Stuff The Backpack, you will get a discount.

The Stuff The Backpack campaign is collecting basic school supplies such as: Backpacks, pens, pencils, pocket folders, paper (college and wide-ruled), scissors (blunt and regular), Glue Sticks, Colored Pencils, highlighters, rulers, erasers.