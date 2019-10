TORONTO (CNN) — Dogs could add years to your life, according to a new study from the University of Toronto.

Researchers analyzed data from 4 million people in six countries.

They found dog owners had a lowered risk of dying early by 24%.

For those who already had a heart attack, the risk of dying was lowered by 31%.

A major factor could be pet owners who walk their dogs got up to 30 minutes of exercise a day.

Studies also show petting dogs can reduce blood pressure, anxiety and depression.