Student charged with bringing gun to Marion Franklin HS

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A student at Marion Franklin High School has been charged after police state he brought a gun in his backpack.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a security officer at Marion Franklin High School was alerted by staff Wednesday, to someone smoking marijuana in a hallway bathroom.

The security officer told police that he stopped Waki Malik Bryant, 18, outside the bathroom and searched his backpack.

During the search, the officer found a Hi-Point .380 caliber handgun, a loaded magazine, marijuana and a digital scale.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police responded, arrested Bryant and charged him with Carrying Concealed Weapons and Convey Deadly Weapon in a School Zone.