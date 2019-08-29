Student accused of bringing gun to Westerville North High School

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A student at Westerville North High School has been arrested for allegedly taking a gun to school.

According to a letter sent home to parents, the father of the student called the school to express concerns about his son. He was concerned that his son may be in possession of a weapon.

The student was taken to a location away from students and staff and searched by a school resource officer. The officer found a small-caliber handgun in the front pocket of a pair of pants the student was wearing under his jeans, according to the district.

The student now faces disciplinary measures and criminal charges.

The school district sent the following letter to families: