COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a record-setting crowd in 2022 The Buckeye Country Superfest is returning to Columbus for a sixth year and announced its headline music acts for the May 27th show at Ohio Stadium.

George Straight, The King of Country, who is credited with 33 platinum or multi-platinum selling albums, third all time behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley, will headline the show, which drew 63,000 fans in 2022.

Straight will be joined by Chris Stapleton, who is also touring with Straight for a six-show series next summer. Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy award winner and was recently named the Country Music Award’s male vocalist of the year for a CMA record-setting sixth time.

Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders also will be among the featured acts.

American Express Card members can purchase tickets in advance, beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m., through Friday at 10 p.m. and tickets to the general public will be available beginning Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.