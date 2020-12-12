Stonewall Columbus names new executive director

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of Columbus’ prominent LGBTQ+ organizations has a new executive director.

Stonewall Columbus announced via Facebook that it has named Densil Porteous as the organization’s new executive director.

“I am humbled to have been asked by the Board to officially step into the role of helping guide this community’s LGBTQ+ center,” Porteous said in a press release. “This is a crucial organization that has shaped Columbus and will continue to help shape this city. Stonewall is in a great moment of change and our future is directly tied to the future of Columbus.”

“We are thrilled to name Densil Porteous as our next executive director,” said Gerry Rodriguez, president of Stonewall’s Board of Trustees, in the post. “For the last several months Densil has worked tirelessly to support the Board and staff through what continues as a prolonged period of uncertainty for our community and amid a season of transition within the organization; all the while working to find ways to keep Stonewall moving forward to meet the changing and growing needs of our community. Densil brings years of experience to the position both professionally and personally.”

According to the press release, Porteous is a nonprofit consultant with extensive engagement as a volunteer and leader, at local and national levels, with more than 20 years primarily working with organizations focused on issues of equity and access like Advocates for Youth (former Board Secretary), Human Rights Campaign (Board of Directors; former national Board of Governors), Equitas Health (former Board Vice-Chair), the Legacy Fund of the Columbus Foundation, and Create Columbus Commission (Chair).

Densil has also had a notable career in education administration encompassing a mixture of admissions and enrollment management; strategic marketing and communications; and development/advancement at Kenyon College, Stanford University, Drew School, and Columbus Colleges of Art & Design.