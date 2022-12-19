COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Grocery shoppers looking to use their Giant Eagle perks may have to go to an alternate location this morning after an SUV crashed into the doors of the Grandview Yard location Monday morning.

Columbus police said that just before 2 a.m. Monday a driver of a silver or gray Dodge SUV crashed into Grandview’s Giant Eagle Market District storefront. The crash caused significant damage to an entranceway and glass doors of the store, which is located on West 3rd Avenue.

CPD said they are searching for the SUV, which was reported stolen. Grandview Heights police spotted the car and pursued it, but the driver got away.

No injuries have been reported, though it is unclear how much or little the crash will affect business today. NBC4 will have updates as they become available.