Stivers offers plan to alleviate southern border camp overflow

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio Congressman Steve Stivers said there is a crisis at the nation’s southern border, and it’s past time for Congress to take action.

Rep. Stivers said immigrants seeking asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico must wait as long as two years to get a court hearing.

He added that is unacceptable, and it’s the reason detention camps are filled to overflowing. Stivers said he has a plan that could shorten that two-year wait list to just three months.

“I’ve had an effort for the last couple of years to increase the number of judges,” Stivers said. “Just last week, we tried to get an amendment into the appropriations bill. Tonight I’m going to try to get an amendment into the supplemental border package that’s going through Congress right now. It’s a $4.5 billion package and I’m talking about $65 million to get more judges so we can hear these claims faster.”

Stivers said he is cosponsoring a bill for immigration judges with a Democrat, and they are hoping to get bipartisan support.