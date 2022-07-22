High pressure from the southwest is pumping lots of heat and humidity our way this weekend. Temperatures will top out near 90 degrees and the humidity will make it feel more like the mid- to upper 90s, under mainly sunny skies.

A few clusters of showers and storms will drop southeast across the Great Lakes into northern Ohio during the weekend around the heat dome in the South Central states. A warm front will lift north Saturday, pushing the rain chances mostly north of the state later in the day, after scattered storms move through central Ohio. An evening or overnight stray shower is possible due to the high humidity.

A trailing cold front will sag southeast into northern Ohio Sunday night, with an increasing chance for showers and storms beginning in the evening and continuing into Monday, as the front stalls before pushing south on Tuesday.

A warm front will lift north midweek, posing a threat of additional few showers and storms midweek before a cold front arrives Thursday and brings dry weather in time for next weekend.

Forecast

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm, sticky. High 89

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low 69

Saturday: Morning showers, storms, some sun, humid. High 88

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, steamy, storms late. High 93 (72)

Monday: Rain early, mostly cloudy. High 84 (72)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, isolated shower. High 83 (67)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High 85 (68)

Thursday: Showers, storms. High 83 (71)