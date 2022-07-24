A hot, breezy Sunday with some sunshine and high humidity brings a sweltering conclusion to a weekend that started on the stormy side midday Saturday. Temperatures will reach the low 90s in central Ohio, with a heat index near 100. Cooler mid-80s farther northwest reflect thickening cloud cover.

An isolated storm can pop up at any time toward evening, but the bulk of showers and storms will arrive after sunset, as a cold front edges into northwest Ohio tonight and slides southeast. Overnight storms can contain gusty winds and heavy rain.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the state in a Slight Risk for severe wind and hail, though nighttime cooling will limit the overall threat. Morning temperatures will dip to the upper 60s behind the front, with cloudy skies and lingering showers across the southern part of the state.

The weather will be more pleasant to start the week. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, as the front stalls over Kentucky. Afternoon temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler, near 80. A disturbance on the front will bring thicker clouds and a few showers Tuesday, mainly south of I-70, and even cooler readings in the 70s.

The boundary will lift north midweek, as additional energy rides in a west-to-east flow, bringing scattered showers and storms scattered showers and storms through Thursday, until a cold front arrives and ushers in dry and pleasant weather beginning on Friday through next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Clouds increase, breezy, muggy, showers, storms later. High 89

Tonight: Showers, storms, muggy. Low 69

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, less humid. High 80

Tuesday: Light showers, cloudy, cooler. High 77 (67)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High 84 (69)

Thursday: Showers, storms likely. High 81 (70)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 81 (66)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 81 (63)