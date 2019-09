PIQUA, Ohio (WCMH) — A pregnant woman saved by Ohio State Troopers has introduced her child to those that saved her.

The woman was one of the victims when a Piqua school bus collided with a semi-truck on I-75 on Dec. 14, 2018.

Troopers were on the scene and pulled the woman, then pregnant, from the smoking bus.

The woman recently visited the troopers who saved her and her unborn child’s life.