State reveals which central Ohio school districts will get COVID-19 vaccine first

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine says 91,000 COVID-19 vaccines will be available to school employees around the state beginning Feb. 1. This is part of the Governor’s plan to open schools for in-person or hybrid learning by March 1.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, K-12 school employees such as teachers, bus drivers, and cafeteria works, will be eligible for vaccination. Schools will be in charge of safely administering the vaccine, under guidance by the Ohio Department of Health.

Following is a list of central Ohio schools that are receiving the vaccine on Week 1.

The Ohio Department of Health has published a list of all Ohio schools receiving distribution on Week 1, and a fact sheet for more information.