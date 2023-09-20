Editor’s note: This story corrects the medical status of the woman convicted in the case. We regret the error.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing will be Oct. 31 for a woman who pleaded guilty Tuesday for failing to disclose to a sex partner that she has HIV.

Caroline Weaver, 22, entered a plea to a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, before Judge R. Scott Krichbaum in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. Weaver remains free on bond pending sentencing.

Weaver was indicted July 20 by a grand jury following an investigation by Austintown police. The indictment in the case said she was accused of having sex with another woman between Feb. 3 and Feb. 5 without telling the woman she tested positive for HIV.

Weaver was originally indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, but her charge was amended in exchange for her plea.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Paris told Judge Krichbaum the state made the plea offer because the victim tested negative for HIV, Weaver’s lack of a criminal record and the young age of both Weaver and the victim.