Youngstown Business Incubator planning expansion with $1.9 million grant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Business Incubator is receiving $1.9 million in federal funding for its expansion and upgrades.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13, was joined by YBI CEO Barb Ewing for the big announcement on Thursday. You can watch the full press release above.

He said the money will help the Valley lead the way in additive manufacturing and create jobs for the future.

Ewing said the extra space in the former Vindicator building is needed for their facility, as it is filling up quickly.

Ewing said that about 80% of the building – now called Tech Block Building Five – is currently being used, but the other 20% does need to be renovated.

Improvements include a roof replacement, working freight elevator, and facade improvements.

The total cost of all the renovations will cost about $2.3 million, which means YBI is still short about $400,000. According to a release from YBI, the federal funding will be matched with $475,795 in local funds.

It is expected to create or retain nearly 70 jobs and generate $4.5 million in private investment.

Congressman Ryan called Thursday’s announcement a good thing.

“This is a huge shot in the art to continue, not just to build around advanced manufacturing and the jobs of the future, that are actually the jobs now, but it’s also a big shot in the arm to downtown Youngstown as we continue to build out the quality of life and really freshen up the downtown,” Ryan said.

Ewing said she hopes to have construction started by the end of the year and completed in about 18 months.

Ewing said YBI is having conversations with private developers to see what they can do from here. She said it’s possible that YBI could build new buildings and possibly use existing buildings, but they are already thinking about what the future could bring.

