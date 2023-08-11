DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three cities in Ohio have been named honeymoon destinations. One of the cities is right here in the Miami Valley.

A survey of 3,000 couples was conducted by experts at HoneymoonAlways to find the best “under-the-radar” locations for newlyweds to visit on their honeymoon. While spots in Florida and Hawaii came in at the top two rankings, Yellow Springs, Put-in-Bay and Marietta were listed in the ranking in Ohio.

A small village named Yellow Springs sits in northern Greene County was ranked at the 19th spot for newlyweds across the country.

Some popular locations newlyweds can visit include:

Dino’s Cappuccinos

Glen Helen Nature Preserve

John Bryan State Park

Mills Park Hotel

Sunrise Cafe

Young’s Jersey Dairy

“Yellow Springs’ welcoming atmosphere extends to budget-conscious accommodations, including cozy bed and breakfasts and affordable motels, ensuring couples have a comfortable and intimate stay within budget,” a release says. “The town’s artistic community offers various free or low-cost events, such as live music performances and art shows, providing ample opportunities for shared experiences.”

Ranked at number 63, Put-in-Bay is an island located in Lake Erie near the US-Canadian border.

People can visit Put-in Bay to experience attractions, such as:

Benson Ford Ship House

Crystal Cave Gift Shop

Heineman Winery Tours

Kimberly’s Carousel

Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial

The Fishbowl

“Couples can explore the island’s beautiful beaches, take leisurely walks along the waterfront, and enjoy stunning sunsets, all of which come at little to no cost,” HoneymoonAlways says. “Put-in-Bay’s affordable bed-and-breakfasts, cozy inns, and budget-friendly accommodations ensure a comfortable stay within budget limits.”

As the county seat of Washington County, Marietta ranks in at the 138th spot for honeymoon destinations across the U.S. Marietta is located along the Ohio River in Ohio at the Ohio-West Virginia border.

Couples on their honeymoon can visit a number of popular places:

Hills Covered Bridge

The Galley

The Lafayette Hotel

The Wilds

Wayne National Forest

Veto Lake

“Marietta’s welcoming atmosphere extends to budget-conscious accommodations, including cozy bed and breakfasts and affordable inns, ensuring couples have a comfortable and intimate stay within budget,” the release said. “The town’s historic landmarks and charming streets offer free opportunities for romantic moments and photo ops.”

Click here to view the full list of the 150 cities named in the ranking.