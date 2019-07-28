World War II soldier killed in combat finally laid to rest in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (CNN) — A World War II soldier killed in combat has finally received the burial he always deserved.

Private First Class William Brandenburg grew up in New Miami and was just 17 years old when he died fighting the Japanese on a Pacific island.

His family spent decades trying to find out what exactly happened to him and bring his body home.

“Show the love to bring this kid home and lay to rest,” said David Mangus, the great nephew-in-law of Pfc. William Brandenburg.

“I’m amazed,” said Patricia Moore, Brandenburg’s niece. “I’m so impressed with the people that took the time to come out and welcome a hero home.”

With much of the globe in conflict during World War II, William Brandenburg from New Miami, Ohio, signed up to defend his country. Brandenburg, a Private First Class in the United States Marine Corps, was 17 when he landed on a central Pacific island in 1943. He and more than 1,000 other Americans would die there in an effort to take control of the island from the Japanese.

Brandenburg’s body never came home. His family searched and waited, hopeful, one day, the teenager could be brought home and laid to rest.

75 years later, that has finally happened.

“The people in our village and, like you said, on all the other streets, coming from the funeral home, it was just amazing,” Moore said. “Amazing.”

Brandenburg was buried alongside his father, who died shortly before he left for war, and his mother, who received a Purple Heart for her son’s service, but died waiting for his body to come home.

“This has been the best thing that’s ever happened in our family,” said Marla Mangus, Brandenburg’s great-niece. “It’s an honor.”

Some of Brandenburg’s living family members said the moment is bittersweet. They just wish the family who grew up with the young man could have seen this day.