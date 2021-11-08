ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a shooting involving officers in Rocky River.

Rocky River police responded to a call Monday around 1:45 a.m. at the Linden House West Apartments.

Rocky River police received a call from the Secret Service, who had received a call from Sarah Ziccardi, 42.

Sarah Ziccardi, Cuyahoga County Jail, 2018

According to police, Ziccardi told the Secret Service that she was armed with a knife and a gun and was threatening to harm herself, police and former President Donald Trump.

Rocky River Police Chief George Lichman updated reporters in a briefing Monday.

Following that call, officers responded to the woman’s apartment when she entered the hallway armed with a butcher knife and charged at the officers.

One officer deployed a TASER and another officer fired his duty weapon, police say.

Two shots were fired. One hit the woman.

“From what I’ve seen, I’m confident that they reacted correctly,” Chief Lichman said.

FOX 8 photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

Police say officers began first aid until EMS arrived on the scene.

Ziccardi had surgery Monday morning and is being treated at the hospital.

There is no word on her condition.

Charges are pending.

No officers were hurt.

“Unfortunately, this is what the job calls for,” Executive Director of the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association Tom Austin told FOX 8. “It’s a Sunday night in a suburban community and anything could happen.”

“It’s a tough job.”

Three Rocky River police officers are on temporary administrative leave as is standard and in accordance with department policy.

The officer who fired his gun has been with the Rocky River police force for 11 years.

The officers involved have not been identified.

According to the police chief, Ziccardi was arrested in 2018.

Lichman says she rammed her car into multiple police vehicles.

Rocky River police plan to release body camera video of the incident Monday afternoon.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.