TOLEDO, Ohio (WNWO) — A Toledo woman was killed Monday evening when a tree fell on her due to the severe storms that rolled through the area, according to NBC station WNWO.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department (TFRD) crews responded to a home in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive in South Toledo around 6:25 p.m.

When firefighters and paramedics arrived, they found an unidentified adult woman pinned underneath a large tree in her backyard.

TFRD’s Public Information Officer Sterling Rahe said the woman died at the scene.

TFRD’s Urban Search and Rescue Team was called out to assist in securing and cutting that large tree to extricate the woman’s body, which took crews about 30 minutes.

It’s unclear how the tree fell or where it was located other than to say there were high winds and heavy rain at the time.

Firefighters were responding to nearly three dozen calls for wires down at the time of the incident.

An autopsy will be performed by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.