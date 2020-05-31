Witness records rioting in Cleveland from feet away

CLEVELAND – New video obtained by the Fox 8 I-Team shows what a witness recorded in horror standing right next to rioters in downtown Cleveland.

The video was taken Saturday evening near East 4th and Euclid shows rioters breaking glass windows and doors of businesses as dozens stood by and watched.

You can hear glass breaking, and at one point a person jumps out of a store window.

Hundreds of protesters moved throughout the downtown area following the “I Can’t Breathe” Justice for George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody.

The protests started out peacefully but quickly escalated into a violent situation.

While there has been widespread damage downtown, the video stands out for providing a close-up view of rioters terrorizing the streets. The video shows broken glass and damage to a usually very busy part of downtown Cleveland.

Governor DeWine has activated the Ohio National Guard in response to the violent protests reported in downtown Cleveland.

The City of Cleveland has also enacted an emergency curfew for the Central Business District that continues until 8 a.m. Sunday. Another curfew will then go into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday and end at 8 a.m. Monday.