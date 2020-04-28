With businesses reopening, ODH warns about potential water, air issues in shuttered buildings

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Now that some businesses that may have been closed for a number of weeks are given the OK to reopen, the Ohio Department of Health is recommending some additional steps to keep employees and customers safe.

ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton said businesses that are reopening should flush their water pipes to avoid lead poisoning.

“I’ve been asked to remind people that if they are starting to use a building or some place where you haven’t been for a while, it’s really important to flush your cold and hot water,” Acton said.

Lead and diseases like Legionella can build up in pipes that are not used for a long time, she added.

Another thing businesses should reconsider is air circulation, Acton said.

“We have seen some studies that talk about coronavirus in the air and some very simple things you can do,” Acton said, adding building owners should change the filters on any heating or air conditioning systems.

Air recirculation was another concern expressed by state officials.

“What we really want to be doing now with coronavirus is actually drawing in more outside air, so maybe taking the setting and making sure you’re not just recycling air in your house or maybe even in your car, but that you’re getting that fresh air in,” Acton said.