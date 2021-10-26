COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After nearly two months of inaction, this Thursday the Ohio Redistricting Commission plans to meet, but leaders admit that it’s already too late to make their second deadline.

Lawmakers missed two deadlines for the Congressional district maps. Now they are on to plan C. Why should people be concerned?

The congressional map can determine who represents Ohio in Washington D.C. and can also impact how and what issues get attention.

This process was created after voters were unhappy with maps drawn 10 years ago, but voting rights advocates say they are being let down.

Lawmakers and the commission have already missed one deadline and will miss another on Sunday for the Congressional district maps. This will leave the general assembly one month to get together and agree on a map that determines who represents Ohioans in Washington.

Republicans said late census results and the litigation are to blame for the slow process, but the League of Women Voters call that an excuse.

“Ultimately I think what they’re showing is politicians can’t be trusted with something so important as creating Congressional maps,” said Jen Miller, director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio.

“There’s not been sufficient time to do it with everything going on, the census delay, the litigation, and so forth,” said House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima).

The commission will meet Thursday in a good faith effort, according to Cupp, but added there will not be a Republican map proposal available.