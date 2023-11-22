COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority will have special hours of operation on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

COTA said for Thanksgiving, fixed-route bus lines will go based off normal Sunday schedules instead of weekday routes. To see the timetable for your route and stops on Thanksgiving, click here. Regular hours will resume on Friday.

While the fixed-route lines change, the mainstream, mainstream on demand, and plus south Columbus services will run as scheduled. The Grove City & Westerville service will not run on Thanksgiving day but will resume regular operation on Black Friday.

Additionally, COTA said that the customer care call center and downtown customer care experience center will be closed on Thanksgiving and reopen on Friday.

For more information, you can go to COTA’s website.