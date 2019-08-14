What could it be? Kings Island to make ‘biggest’ announcement in park’s history

MASON, OH (WCMH) — Kings Island claims it will soon be making the biggest announcement in the amusement park’s history.

Obviously, a new ride would be a pretty big announcement, but Kings Island has made plenty of those in the park’s 47-year history. So, what could it be? A new themed section of the park? A new partnership? The return of Son of Beast?

#ICYMI We'll be making a major announcement Thursday, August 15 and all guests visiting the park are invited to attend. You don't want to miss it! #KingsIsland #TEOTWAWKI pic.twitter.com/Mg4En04eu8 — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) August 9, 2019

Whatever it is, we’ll have to wait until Thursday at 10pm to find out.

Visitors to the park Thursday can attend the festivities starting at 8pm in the Coney Mall area, outside the Flight of Fear building.

Setting up for Thursday night’s 2020 announcement. RT if you plan to be joining us. #KingsIsland #KI2020 #TEOTWAWKI pic.twitter.com/UKgqNnb2EM — Kings Island (@KingsIslandPR) August 13, 2019

Also, of note, the week of August 11 to August 17 is the last for daily operations. The park then moves to weekend only operations until Labor Day.