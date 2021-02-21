West Chester Township shop calls police after dispute over pandemic compliance

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio doughnut shop says it had to call police because people gathered for an event with a state lawmaker over the weekend weren’t abiding by pandemic guidelines, but those attending say they were doing so.

Holtman’s Donut Shop in West Chester Township said on Facebook that people gathered for a “coffee chat” with Rep. Jennifer Gross didn’t exercise social distancing.

Shop co-owner Katie Plazarine told the Cincinnati Enquirer that people threatened to call the health department, so police were called.

But members of the group say they were complying and were shocked when two officers arrived and told them they had to leave.