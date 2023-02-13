EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Students in East Palestine return to school Monday and school officials say there will be additional support as kids come back to the classroom.

It’s one of the first few steps in order for East Palestine residents to begin returning to some kind of normalcy. School officials say they are ready to welcome kids back to the classroom.

However, there is an understanding that some students may not return for a few more days. There are still many families displaced and awaiting air monitoring or cleaning services in their homes.

East Palestine’s superintendent says this was to be expected.

“This is a certainly a tough situation that none of us are really prepared for, but we’ll work with our families. We’ll make sure that we do what we can to support them,” says Chris Neifer, the East Palestine Schools superintendent.

Neifer says families that were still displaced can contact their child’s school, if they have not done so already.

For those returning to school, teachers and staff are prepared. Counselling support will be available for students if they need to talk to someone.

Neifer says staff has gone through additional professional development to handle trauma and their students.

The classroom is not the only area that was impacted, so were sports and other extracurricular activities.

Last week would have been a busy week in sports for some students in the district. East Palestine was slated to host the middle school basketball league tournament. It has been postponed to Monday.

However, no games will be hosted in East Palestine on Monday. But this Thursday, the high school girls basketball team is getting their chance to host a tournament game they earned.

“We are hosting a OSHAA girls tournament game versus Bristol. Our girls were in a seed where we had earned a home court game and certainly hoping to get that in place and get those girls to be able to play,” said Superintendent Neifer.

All last week, several businesses stepped up to provide spaces for students to meet or practice.

Neifer says the surrounding community support has been amazing.

He also had a big thank you for his staff for working with organizations and businesses to provide these things

Some even went hotel to hotel to meet with kids to give them a friendly face to see amongst everything going on.