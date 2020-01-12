Weather Service confirms two tornadoes in Miami Co. Saturday

TROY, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Miami County Saturday night, including an EF-0 in Troy.

The tornado in Troy was on the ground for approximately three minutes, crossing the city center and the Great Miami River before lifting on the northeast edge of the city.

The Troy Fire Department said at least seven businesses in the downtown area were significantly damaged.

Bricks and debris from the building covered sidewalks, with the debris hitting one car while a person was driving.

“We were in bed at that time and I saw a couple of power flashes, so when I saw the power flashes, I heard the sirens, and I got the warning on my phone,” said Max Mitchell, who lives in the area. “I was like, ‘OK, downstairs. Let’s go.'”

So far, no injuries have been reported.