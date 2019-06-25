Weather service confirms tornado in Muskingum County Monday

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado touched down Monday near Dresden in Muskingum County.

A storm survey conducted by the NWS out of Pittsburgh confirmed the EF1 touched down at approxiately 4:50 p.m.

Damage was mainly found in the area of Stillwell Road near Boy Scout Road.

The NWS estimates wind speeds reached up to 95 miles per hour.

It is the third tornado to hit Muskingum County since late May.

A final assessment is expected to be released soon, NWS said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools