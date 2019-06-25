Weather service confirms tornado in Muskingum County Monday

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed a tornado touched down Monday near Dresden in Muskingum County.

A storm survey conducted by the NWS out of Pittsburgh confirmed the EF1 touched down at approxiately 4:50 p.m.

Damage was mainly found in the area of Stillwell Road near Boy Scout Road.

The NWS estimates wind speeds reached up to 95 miles per hour.

It is the third tornado to hit Muskingum County since late May.

A final assessment is expected to be released soon, NWS said.