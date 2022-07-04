AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Demonstrators continued to protest in Akron on Sunday after following the deadly police officer involved shooting of Jayland Walker last week.

By 10 p.m. a dumpster had been lit on fire, as seen in the video above. It was unclear who lit the fire.

Earlier in the day, a procession of peaceful protestors marched in the street on foot and via vehicle.

An evening protest started around 6 p.m. at Grace Park off of Perkins Street.

A large crowd also marched from Quaker Station and led to a rally at Akron City Hall following a police press conference Sunday.

“We are done dying. We will not rest until there is full accountability and prosecution for this senseless murder. This seething hatred, fear, and hunting down of Black men in our communities at the hands of police must end,” says Akron NAACP President Judi Hill.

Walker, 25, was shot and killed by police just after midnight on Monday. During the press conference, Akron police chief Stephen Mylett said Walker was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

Police said Walker fired a shot from his vehicle during a pursuit. Walker then got out of his car and started running. Chief Stephen Mylett said when he turned, he “posed a threat,” so officers opened fire.

The medical examiner said he had multiple gunshot wounds, but hasn’t released the exact number of shots that were fired or how many shots hit Walker.

Walker’s family is concerned about how the public will react to the police bodycam video, and they are calling for calm.