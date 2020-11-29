Watchdog group aims to turn lights back on with open records at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A government watchdog group hopes to turn the lights back on at the Ohio Statehouse by opening long-closed records to see who is influencing the legislative process after a $1.3 billion nuclear plant bailout that is now under federal investigation.

The records surround discussions and decisions at the Legislative Service Commission. That’s a nonpartisan agency that assists lawmakers with the drafting and researching of legislation.

The records are also called bill files and include memos from a bill’s sponsor. They also contain material provided by lobbyists who asked the House or Senate sponsor to propose it.