MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — That shaking you may have felt Sunday night really was an earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

Just before 11 p.m., the USGS says an earthquake hit about 2.5 miles southeast of Madison, Ohio in Lake County. It was originally measured at a 4.0 magnitude but was later updated to a 3.6 magnitude by the USGS. The quake was followed by an aftershock that hit around 11:15 p.m.

A video posted to social media by the Ohio Department of Transportation shows traffic cameras shaking as the quake hit. The views are from Lake and Ashtabula Counties.

So far no structural damage has been reported, but plenty of FOX 8 viewers from Ashtabula County, Lake County, and beyond have let us know they felt the quake move through their homes.

The shakeup comes after Northeast Ohio was hit with wicked weather last week, and a small earthquake also hit Madison Township on Thursday.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol reports this is the third earthquake that occurred within a couple of miles of one another over the last four days.

The USGS describes a 4.0-4.9 magnitude on the Richter scale as a “light” earthquake.