CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol had to deal with an unusual traffic situation last week.

Troopers with the Canton post were called on Thursday afternoon to deal with a gaggle of geese that caused traffic delays while crossing busy Interstate 77 in Stark County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol posted a video of the encounter on its Facebook page Monday, showing the geese crossing the median and going into the highway.

On bodycam video, the trooper can be heard saying, “This is going to be a disaster” before he attempts to chase the geese off of the road. Meanwhile, traffic is at a standstill while they run across the highway.

