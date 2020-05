IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — The Historic Ironton – Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade will go on for the 152nd year in a row, but it won’t go on as originally planned.

Typically, tens of thousands of people line the streets along the parade route, but this Memorial Day will look empty without a crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catch our live stream at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25, 2020.