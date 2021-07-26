Watch: Ohio’s top medical officials to discuss COVID-19, new school year at 11 a.m.

Ohio News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

School classroom with blackboard

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s chief medical officer will share guidance on COVID-19 and the upcoming school year at 11 a.m. Monday.

Scheduled to speak is Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff of the Ohio Department of Health. He is expected to be joined by other medical officials. You can watch them live here on nbc4i.com.

Recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended masks in schools for anyone older than 2 regardless of vaccination status unless other conditions prohibit their use. On Friday, Columbus City Schools said they would require masking to begin the school year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Updated Morning Forecast: July 26, 2021

Red, White and Boom! canceled for 2021

The wolf turn: What is it and why is it important in gymnastics?

Columbus City Council to vote on increasing dirt bike, ATV fines

Average U.S. price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22

Sheriff's office uses Franklin County Fair to build relationships with public

More Local News