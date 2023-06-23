EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday is the second day of the NTSB’s Investigative Hearing in East Palestine.

The hearings began with a list of all parties involved, including panel members and witnesses. Then, the NTSB issued an official timeline of the derailment.

Friday’s Hearing

Early into the hearing, FRA requirements for railway inspections, along with the defective bearing were brought into question.

Inspections

Jason Cox, chair of the Transportation Communications Union explained there are two groups authorized to perform railway inspections. Under 215 a group of people called carmen are authorized to do inspections, a group of safety inspections. Under Appendix D the train crew can do the inspection.

Cox explained there is a different type of training required from each group. The train crews require less than the carmen.

The inspection of the derailed car was then brought up.

“What type of inspections were performed on the first car to derail from when Norfolk Southern first received the car in Madison, Illinois up to the train derailment in East Palestine?” he was asked.

“My understanding of the record, when Norfolk and Southern received the car there was no inspection done. So the car came from another railroad and traditionally there would be an interchange inspection and the cars would be looked at, but as I’ve said there’s less and less class 1 carriers and therefore they are relying more on the Appendix D,” Cox said.

Cox went on to explain that the train car traveled through Decatur, Illinois, stopped in Toledo and Cleveland, Ohio and passed through Bellevue, Ohio. However, he says an inspection was not permitted.

“There are qualified mechanical inspectors at all these points and they were not allowed to inspect this car at any of those locations,” he said.

In September 2022 a letter was sent by the FRA administrator to class 1 railroads with specific concerns about the level and type of railcar inspections. Cox was asked if Norfolk Southern has addressed the letter sent 10 months ago.

“To my knowledge, they have not responded to that letter and to expand upon my knowledge of that letter, when the local representatives at various points across the NS system asked their transportation management about this letter and letting the carmen do the detailed inspections, the response was, ‘this letter says I do not have to do this, therefore Norfolk and Southern is not going to do this,'” Cox said.

However, Jared Hopewell, of Norfolk Southern later confirmed that Norfolk Southern did in fact provide a response to the letter in November, 2022.

When asked if he believed a full mechanical safety inspection or an alternate maintenance schedule would have detected a failed bearing in the first car that derailed in East Palestine, Cox said it is a potential.

Jared Cassidy with SMART Transportation Division asked about the comments made about how experience should be relied on.

“Im concerned because that experience was present on February 2, and yet we still had a derailment on February 3,” he said. “What can be done today to improve safety on the railroad?”

Cox responded to the question by referring back to the two groups who do inspections, saying that relying on Appendix D where the train crews are only doing 12-point inspections is not sufficient, as opposed to the carmen whose inspections are much more thorough, with 90 plus inspection points.

He says inspectors need more time to do their jobs.

“I’ll reference H38, a deposition by NS manager Ryan Staggy who under oath testified that he was authorized to speak on behalf of Norfolk and Southern, said that they’re only giving the car inspectors 30 seconds a side to inspect the freight cars,” Cox said.

Exhibit H41 shows historical time studies done prior to the new efficiency standards. Those studies show that inspectors were given three minutes per car on the outbound inspection and 3.6 minutes per car on the inbound inspection.

So the time to inspect each car has decreased over time, despite new standards.

“Exhibit H40 outlines a supervisor scorning the mechanical employees when they spent 45 seconds a side,” Cox said.

Cox was asked what the 30-second requirement looks like, and if there is pressure on the carmen. Cox referenced docket exhibit group D25, which is a recording of an interview.

“That recording outlines the fact of an NS supervisor threatening them, the safety car inspectors with discipline if they did not get the number down,” Cox said.

Later in the hearing, NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy asked Hopewell if Norfolk Southern has any written or unwritten time limit for inspections of rail cars, to which he said they do not.

“In my experience, the thing we’ve tried to understand regarding time is to understand how long it takes in order to do the inspection thoroughly, safely, we want the inspections to serve their purpose,” he said.

Homendy then asked if there is any discipline if an inspector doesn’t meet time limits, to which he said he is not aware of any.

Hot Bearing Detectors

The topic of hot-bearing detectors soon came up next. Hopewell was asked to explain the criteria that Norfolk Southern uses to establish its standards for hot-bearing detectors, such as spacing, alerts and alarm parameters.

Hopewell answered this by saying there are different areas of criteria. There are best practices and recommended practices in industry literature pertaining to installation and site selection as well as AAR documentation, that is managed by the equipment health committee.

“At this point, we feel that we have an effective system, but obviously we’re going to continue our efforts to further that,” Hopewell said when asked if he felt Norfolk Southern’s standards are adequate or need to be revisited.

Another new piece of information was that the Norfolk Southern ATC analyst on duty did not see an alert that came through from the Salem hot box detector until after the train had already derailed. This was because the analyst was preoccupied with other alerts coming in.

Hopewell was asked what actions would the analyst have taken had the analyst seen the alert prior to the derailment.

“The analyst working on the desk that evening was working through the alerts in his cue and did not get to that alert immediately… The nature of the alert that did arrive, based on our SOPs, would have been a monitor until next detector type of event,” Hopewell said.

It was mentioned that the Norfolk Southern ATC desk supervisor had repeatedly requested additional staffing. Hopewell was asked what their decision-making process was when it came to denying or providing that staffing.

Hopewell said he was not in his role during the time that that conversation happened.

“We have actually taken steps to add resources to that desk,” he said.

Later in the hearing, Cassidy asked had the crew stopped after the Salem hot box, could the defect have been identified and the derailment been prevented.

“Yeah, I mean the whole reason, from what I’ve learned is the journal burned off because they didn’t stop. And there’s a history of the mechanical desk telling train crews, to my knowledge, not to stop,” Cox said.

Thursday’s Hearing

Evacuation/emergency response

During the beginning of the hearing, a video was played showing the rail cars on fire while firefighters ventured out into the dangerous conditions to fight the flames. East Liverpool Fire Chief William Jones agreed the crews were close to the flames despite an emergency response guide advising first responders to stay away from flames of those magnitudes. Jones said at that moment, he did not have access to the emergency response guide.

“Our first priority is responder safety then the public safety, and the responder safety was a challenge that night,” Jones went on to later say.

The question of evacuation soon came up and how that decision was made.

“The evacuation, it appears, did not occur until about an hour and a half after the conversation was had. Is there anything Norfolk Southern can do better to work with the city and town officials to ensure an appropriate and timely evacuation?”

Scott Deutsch, the Regional Manager of Hazardous Materials at Norfolk Southern, responded to Jones’ comments.

“Norfolk Southern can assist in any way we can. A lot of people, that’s a big decision to make if you’re in that role. You gotta gather the data and information to decide what you’re gonna do, if you’re gonna have an evacuation, how large it’s gonna be. And I just believe that timeframe is probably from gathering that information and unified command situation,” Deutsch said.

Communication

One of the more specific topics brought up was the communication on the night of the derailment between Norfolk Southern and emergency responders.

Jennifer Homendy, NTSB chairwoman, broke down a timeframe in which crews and responders received the train consist, which is a document that shows the number of loaded or empty cars, weight in tons, and length in feet of a specific train.

Homendy says it was hours before some officials received it, while others got it in minutes.

“How is it that Norfolk Southern could provide the contractors responsible for cleanup with the information within 12 minutes of the derailment and took an hour to several hours before providing it to emergency responders?” Homendy asked.

Deutsch says it was their IH department sending it to the contractors who were based in Arkansas to bring monitoring equipment based on the chemicals that were in the derailment.

“I can’t explain the timeframe,” he said. “I’m unaware of the dispatch center calls from EP to NS, I’m not aware of that. When I got a call from EMA director Clark, I then sent the consist that I received while I was en route to the scene. It is the railroad’s responsibility to provide that train consist.”

Who made the call for the controlled burn?

As the hearing resumed from a lunch break, the panel got right into it as questions concerning the controlled vent and burn were asked.

Drabick explained his role as incident commander and how the decision to carry out a vent and burn was made.

He says it then got to the point where “they felt that was the only option.”

“We held a meeting with all members of unified command and members of political representation from both Pa. and Ohio in the computer room of the school… Primarily led by Governor DeWine where we had the members of Norfolk Southern hazmat team and their contractors SPSI and SRI go through and explain those processes and why there was a need for that vent and burn.”

Drabrick says he gave the final yes to go forth with the vent and burn based on the consensus of everybody in the unified command. He says in total, they had 13 minutes to discuss and make the decision.

Robert Wood, director of hazardous material with Norfolk Southern, was asked what level of monitoring and oversight railroad operators have over its emergency services contractors. Wood explained that they relied on emergency response contractors and their expertise, but ultimately it’s Norfolk Southern’s oversight and what they do has to meet their approval.

He was also asked how much input did Norfolk Southern have in the decisions made to mitigate the hazards posed by the derailment tank cars?

“In consultation with our contractors, there’s a decision tree any time a tank car is involved in a derailment,” he said.

When asked about the process of a vent and burn and under what circumstance it would be done, Wood went on to explain that “the very last alternative is a vent and burn, and when you get to that point, there are no other options available to us, and that was the case here.”

One exhibit showed that the temperature of the car at the time of the vent and burn had decreased significantly since the decision was made.

Norfolk Southern representatives testified that at the time they were convinced it was occurring.

“Now that we’re hearing that the vent and burn decision wasn’t necessarily driven 100% by the possibility of polymerization, can you explain what the urgency was to do then?”

“I will speak for Norfolk Southern’s standpoint, that we were dealing with an observation real time of an emergency situation, that we could not rule polymerization out or tank car failure,” Wood said.

Wood said there were other factors that influenced the decision to vent and burn, such as the inability to do a comprehensive damage assessment, the ability to offload the car, and other means of handling.

“We’re dealing with a liquified flammable gas… That, at the heart of it, is the highest danger, that if that car fails that is a large cloud of liquified flammable gas that‘s gonna light off and has devastating consequences,” Wood said.

Training

Drabrick was asked about training and lessons learned from the derailment. He called on the federal government to take action to keep not just East Palestine but communities across the country safe.

“Lots of lessons learned. You never have enough training, and you never had enough manpower. Many departments operate as part-time firefighters. Most work other full-time jobs. That is detrimental to the country. Standards need to be changed in our village. Not just East Palestine but every community in the country. There needs to be more availability for training” Drabrick said. “Evening and weekend classes need to be offered. Additional manpower and funding from the federal government is needed.”

Drabrick said firefighters have already undergone additional training provided by Norfolk Southern and more is scheduled for September.

Health impacts

Drabrick was asked if he has any concerns for his firefighters who are responding on health impacts, to which he responded, “Absolutely.”

“I started voicing those concerns shortly after my arrival on the night of the incident. It took several months to finally get some semblance of testing done for them,” he said. “I’m concerned about not only my responders but everybody around for long-term health concerns.”

The hearings serve to finish the investigation into what caused the East Palestine train derailment on Feb. 3 and prevent similar occurrences from happening again.

The hearings are the most recent updates into NTSB’s investigation since March.

determine probable cause and make recommendations to improve transportation safety.

However, it could be several months before the full investigative report is released.

The public is invited to come and observe the hearings. The public was welcome to share their questions and testimony at Wednesday’s community hearing.

The hearings will stream on NTSB’s YouTube page as well as here at WKBN.com starting at 9 a.m.