COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Garth Brooks is scheduled to play two concerts in Ohio next month.

The country music superstar will speak live with NBC4 Digital Anchor Kristine Varkony Thursday at 11:20 a.m. about his first-ever concerts at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

Brooks will perform on May 13 and 14 at the home of the Cincinnati Bengals. Tickets for the May 13 show go on sale Friday. Tickets for the May 14 show are already sold out.

