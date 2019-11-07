Dayton police chief announces death of detective DelRio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl announced the death of Detective Jorge DelRio on Thursday.

DelRio was shot twice in the face Monday night in Dayton while he and other DEA task force agents were conducting a drug bust.

He died as a result of his injuries on Thursday.

Officers from across the Miami Valley lined the halls of Grandview Hospital on Thursday to honor and bid farewell to DelRio “who one final time acted to save lives through the generous gift of organ donation.”

“We have not even begun to adjust to a professional or personal life that does not include Jorge’s presence. That’s even truer for his family, friends, loved ones who were blessed to know Jorge and benefit from his warm and generous spirit,” Biehl said.

DelRio was moved into surgery on Thursday to donate his organs. Biehl said Wednesday DelRio’s injuries were “tragically not survivable.”

Law enforcement officials held an honor walk at Grandview Medical Center, lining the halls alongside him as he was taken into surgery:

From there, DelRio was to be carried to the Coroner’s Office, passing the Dayton Police Department one final time.

Biehl asked the public to hold DelRio’s family, friends, colleagues and law enforcement officers in their thoughts, prayers and heartfelt care.

DelRio leaves behind a wife, five daughters, three granddaughters and another granddaughter on the way, Biehl said.

Funeral services for DelRio are expected to be held next week.

A written statement will be released later Thursday with statements from dignitaries lauding DelRio for his decades of “selfless service to the community, region and the nation,” Biehl said.

Blue ribbons now line the department’s safety building. A group including the local chapter of Police Wives of Ohio put them up Wednesday after the Chief’s somber announcement.

The Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

The Professional Standards Bureau is conducting an administrative investigation into the officers who responded, and the DEA is looking more into the drugs that were being trafficked at that house.