COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio police department’s video of a recent kitten rescue — while adorable to watch — highlights an important reminder for drivers as temperatures dip in the Buckeye State.

The University Circle Police Department, located in Cleveland, posted a clip on social media of officers removing a young cat from a cramped space underneath a vehicle.

“We love saving lives but we also love helping rescue animals,” the caption read. “A cat was stuck in a shuttle van and Sgt. Tim Caine and Officer Joe Fazio went above and beyond to save it. “

A few days later, the department shared a graphic from Petfinder, a pet adoption site, reminding drivers to “bang” on their hoods before starting their cars.

“Good follow up reference our kitten rescue story,” was noted above the post, which included a picture of a cat huddling under a car.

The Petfinder graphic also included important information about feline behavior in cold weather that could be life-endangering to the animals.

“Cats may hide under cars or climb into the engine for warmth, getting trapped and sometimes killed when the car is started suddenly,” it stated.

It also recommended following these tips to help keep cats safe in the winter:

• Tap on your hood before getting into your car.

• Open and close your car door, then wait a minute.

• Honk your horn.

As for the kitten in the rescue video, it was adopted by police dispatcher Emily Beny, who “fell in love” with the sweet gray and white furball.

Beny named her new friend Opal, according to the police department.