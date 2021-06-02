WATCH: A bear takes a swim in the Ohio River

(WTRF)- Sometimes you just need a morning swim.
This video taken by Teryl Heddleson shows a bear taking a swim in the Ohio river Wednesday morning.
This video was taken near the AEP Cardinal plant between Wellsburg, W.Va., and Brilliant, Ohio.
