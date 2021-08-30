Vinton County Sheriff: Man in custody after multi-county pursuit

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in jail after leading police on a multi-county chase late last week.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started Friday when deputies responded to a call of a reckless driver on U.S. 50 driving toward Ross County. When deputies arrived in the area, they could not find the vehicle.

Later, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported they were pursuing a vehicle traveling at high speed heading back toward Vinton County on the same road.

Vinton County deputies were able to find the vehicle on U.S. 50, where it nearly crashed into a cruiser on a sharp turn. Deputies then began pursuing the vehicle toward McArthur in Vinton County.

When the vehicle headed toward a construction zone, McArthur Police stopped oncoming traffic as deputies continued pursuing the vehicle toward Athens. The vehicle allegedly swerved into oncoming traffic and ran several other cars off the roadway.

Deputies were joined by members of the Athens County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit as the vehicle headed toward SR-32 and into Meigs County, where it hit another vehicle.

A Meigs County Sheriff’s deputy was able to stop the vehicle near School Lot Road by using a spike strip, which caused the vehicle to lose control.

The suspect the ran from the vehicle and was then caught by deputies.

The suspect, Austin Daugherty, 30, of Logan, was taken to Southeast Ohio Regional Jail, with multiple charges expected to be filed in multiple counties.

No injuries were reported from the pursuit.

Anyone whose vehicle was forced off the roadway during the pursuit is asked to contact the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 596-5242.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the McArthur Police Department for their assistance.