EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Video surveillance cameras showed a store clerk, fed up with violent criminals, fighting back against an armed robber.

“People fed up, you know,” Dejea Steiner said. “I come to work every day. The people that own the store, they are struggling too and then to see people go out here and just rob people and harm people. It is not OK.”

Steiner works at the Magic Wizard Smoke Shop, on East 185th Street in Euclid. On Tuesday afternoon, a man wearing a mask walked into the store and then pointed a gun at her. The robbery was caught on security video.

Steiner said the robber demanded money and then asked for THC vapes. She told him they don’t have any. He then demanded other items. When Steiner went to grab some items, she also grabbed an entire display case, and threw it at the suspect.

“I wanted to get out of that situation, so I did whatever I could,” Steiner stressed.

After throwing the case at the suspect, the two ended up on the ground fighting. Steiner then grabbed a sword that was near the cash register and started swinging.

Video courtesy Euclid police

The suspect fired a gun shot and yelled for Steiner to “get back.”

“After the gun shot, I just ran out the door ,” Steiner said. She also quickly called for help.

The suspect can be seen on the video grabbing several items and cash before taking off. Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says the suspect is very dangerous.

“The clerk is just very lucky she wasn’t injured or killed during the incident,” Meyer said. “I am so glad she is OK.”

Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser said no arrests have been made but police are still searching for the suspect.

“There was quite a bit of a struggle you can see she grabs that vape case and smashes it over his head,” Houser said. “As they fall to the ground she grabs a sword and takes a couple swings at him. She hits him but the sheath was still on so it didn’t do any damage.”

Steiner, 27, who hopes to one day be a graphic designer, says she is hoping the suspect is found before he hurts anyone. She also offers him this advice.

“I understand life is hard, it is hard for me,” Steiner said, “I have been through so much stuff. I am even considered homeless right now. and I still get up and work. You need to work. We need to all try and help the economy. If you get a second chance at life, please do the right thing.”