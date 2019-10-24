Video: Ohio woman hit in head with blender by McDonald’s manager after complaining about order

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A customer said a McDonald’s manager hit her in the head with a blender after she complained about an incorrect order and threw food at the manager at a restaurant in Colerain Township last month.

“I wanted to get some Happy Meals and some cheeseburgers and that was a very unhappy day for me,” Britany Price said.

Price’s injuries remind her of the day of the confrontation any time she looks in the mirror.

It was Sept. 22 when she made a quick stop through the drive-thru of the restaurant.

She ended up inside, throwing food she said wasn’t right, directly at the manager.

In turn, a blender came flying back at her, hitting her in the face, shattering her cheekbone and breaking her nose.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office has not filed any charges, according to WLWT.

“I’ve had surgery. I’ve had a lot of doctor’s appointments, the follow-up. Hard mornings, hard afternoons,” Price said.

The video shows Price come inside the restaurant with what she said was a messed-up order.

She waited and waited for it to be fixed, while four children were sitting in her car. Price can be seen on video refilling their drinks to kill time.

As she waited, other customers came and went.

“I wasn’t the only one that got frustrated, you know, watching the video we see a lot of people that see me and her talking, trying to resolve the issue and they’re, like, ‘I’m not dealing with this,’ you know. They just left. They didn’t even place their order,” she said.

The time code of the video shows after waiting about 23 minutes, Price goes to the car to grab the rest of her order to ask for a refund.

“It’s like, you’re directly ignoring me, so what choice do I have? I don’t have to put up with this. So, I went and got the food, I want my money back and that’s kind of where it all goes from there,” she said.

The video shows about 25 minutes after she first entered the store, Price throws multiple bags of food at the manager.

The manager apparently throws a blender at Price, and it ricochets off her face, knocking her to the ground.

We asked Price if, in hindsight, she regretted throwing the food.

“I mean, I definitely don’t feel like there would have been a different result. I feel like even if we would have just went verbal back and forth that it still would’ve escalated to something else,” she said.

Price’s attorney said they are now pursuing a civil lawsuit against McDonald’s.

No criminal charges have been filed in the case, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A spokesman for Colerain Township police did not return our request for any new information about the case or the video.

We also tried to reach the manager involved in the situation but were unable to get in touch for her side of the story.

WLWT reached out to McDonald’s management who provided the following statement:

“We can confirm that this individual is no longer employed by our organization.”