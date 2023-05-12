CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Multiple sources, including a family member, tell the FOX 8 I-Team missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan, 30, has been found safe.

We’ve learned Jordan was located on Euclid Avenue late Thursday night and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Surveillance video shows Jordan limping into the Open Pantry convenience store for help.

A store clerk tells FOX 8 that just before 11 p.m. an injured woman walked into the store, she looked like she had been lit on fire and her clothing was burned off.

The clerk says the woman told employees someone tried to kill her.

“We gave her store phone. She called police. Police came here and talked to her,” said the store clerk.

FOX 8 photos show a large police presence outside the convenience store after that phone call for help was made.



Police have not released any details, but we know EMS crews also responded to the scene and Jordan was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, Jordan went to grab something from her car around 6 p.m. Saturday and hadn’t been seen since.

She is a key witness in a rape case against 65-year-old Micahel Stennett and she was scheduled to appear at a pre-trial hearing on Monday.

Stennett was arrested Monday and accused of menacing and stalking Jordan for months.

He allegedly would stand outside her house and show up to her emergency scenes.

He was given a $100,0000 bond. Police have not charged Stennett in connection to Jordan’s disappearance.

Many questions still remain unanswered.

Jordan is a daughter, a twin sister, and a mother to an eight-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter.

Family members have been pleading for her safe return.

Thursday night before Lachelle was found her father spoke to the media. He said he hadn’t yet been able to explain to the kids the agony their family was going through.

You can watch the family’s plea for help in the video below.

“We are happy she’s been found alive and safe,” said Mark Barrett, president of the EMS union to which Jordan belongs. “We ask that she be given time to heal. We remain ready to support her and her family any way we can.”

A $5,000 reward had been offered by the Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers for information about Jordan’s disappearance.

Stay with FOX8.com and FOX 8 News for updates on this developing story.