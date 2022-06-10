LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty police were involved in a shoot-out with a suspect at a busy intersection, with video provided by witnesses showing multiple shots fired between them.

It happened Friday afternoon in the area of Belmont Avenue and E. Liberty Street.

A witness, Paul Grant, said he was driving in the area when he saw the shoot-out between a man near a Hummer and a police officer.

“They both started shooting at each other. Shots went on for about 40 seconds and then a couple more Liberty PD cruisers rolled in behind them, rolled out, a shoot-out ensued, and I don’t know, after about another 30 or 40 seconds, they were able to shoot him and drop him,” he said.

A Hummer damaged by gunfire Friday during a shooting at East Liberty Street and Belmont Avenue that injured two people waits to be examined by crime scene investigators on East Liberty Street. (WKBN photo by Joe Gorman)

Witnesses say the driver of this silver Mercedes was shot Friday afternoon at Belmont Avenue and East Liberty Street in Liberty. The driver was taken to the hospital. (WKBN photo by Joe Gorman)

Liberty police Capt. Ray Buhala, center, confers with another officer Friday as he starts an investigation into a shooting at East Liberty Street and Belmont Avenue that injured two people. (WKBN photo by Joe Gorman)

A magazine from a semiautomatic handgun lies on the pavement on East Liberty Street in Liberty behind a Liberty police cruiser that was parked behind a Hummer that was involved in a shooting early Friday afternoon that injured two people. (WKBN photo by Joe Gorman)

An investigator Friday talks to a witness outside an East Liberty Street store after a shooting at East Liberty Street and Belmont Avenue injured two people. (WKBN photo by Joe Gorman)

Police at the scene said the incident began after the suspect fired shots at a person in a Mercedes in the area of OH-193. The suspect then drove to the intersection near Ohio Puppy, where the shoot-out with officers occurred.

Two people were taken to the hospital as a result, police confirmed. Liberty Police Chief Toby Meloro said no officers were hit during the incident.

Grant said he also witnessed a female passenger take cover on the ground during the shooting.

Police detained a woman at the scene, but it is unclear whether she was involved in the incident.

Three magazines for a semiautomatic handgun were on the pavement behind a Liberty police cruiser that was parked behind a black Hummer with significant bullet damage. The Hummer was parked on the side of E. Liberty Street.

The incident led to a massive police response, with officers from multiple agencies blocking off the intersection as well as an exit from Interstate 80.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to the scene.

WKBN has crews out at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.