VIDEO: Harrisburg Pike backed up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Northbound lanes are temporarily closed while wreckers clear an accident on I-71 northbound just south of route 62 at Harrisburg Pike.

Traffic was backed up as far as mile marker 92 when this video was shot at about 8:00 p.m.

Multiple cars involved on the interstate I 71 northbound just south of route 62 exit/Harrisburg Pike
Traffic is backed up as far as mile marker 92. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says there are no injuries at the moment, and the highway should re-open soon.

