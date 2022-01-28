COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A chase across state lines that involved stop sticks, a shooting and a negotiation came to an end on Friday afternoon with one person in police custody.

Officers had tried to serve an order to a man in Parkersburg, West Virginia, according to a joint press release from Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard and Parkersburg Police Chief Scott Elliott received by NBC affiliate WTAP.

When officers attempted to arrest Martin Riley Robinson, they said that he allegedly got into a Jeep SUV and hit Director of Confinement Operations Gary Deem with his car.

Deem fired a single shot at Robinson and it hit the passenger side of the car, but no one was hurt, the press release said. The Wood County Sheriff and Parkersburg Police said they allegedly pursued the Jeep across state lines and entered Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol and Washington County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase north on Interstate 77, and at mile marker six used stop sticks.

When the Jeep lost control, the suspect allegedly refused to get out of the car. Negotiators worked for an hour trying to get him to get out, police said in the media release. Officers said they decided to use non-lethal force to get Robinson out of the car once they’d lost contact.

Robinson was taken to a medical facility where he is being held on multiple felonies in Ohio.

Sheriff Woodyard says Robinson is charged with attempted malicious assault of a government official and fleeing with reckless indifference. Other charges are pending in West Virginia.