VIDEO: 4 hurt when piles of fireworks ignite at block party in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say stacks of fireworks piled next to a rental truck ignited and set off a cascade of explosions at a Fourth of July block party in Toledo.

Four people were hurt but none of the injuries are life threatening.

A video from a neighbor shows people yelling and running for cover as the fireworks exploded in every direction Sunday night. At one point, the rental truck briefly caught fire.

The truck had been packed with fireworks and was parked on the street at the block party.

A fire department spokesperson says they’re investigating what ignited the explosions.

