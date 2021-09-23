‘Vax-to-School’ program to give young, vaccinated Ohioans 55 chances to win scholarships

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– In order to encourage more young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that 55 education scholarships for those who take the shot.

The Ohio Vax-to-School program is for all vaccinated Ohioans ages 12 to 25. They can enter a drawing for one of five $100,000 scholarships and 50 of $10,000 scholarships.

DeWine said the Ohio Lottery will release further details in the coming week. Funds come from existing COVID-19 relief dollars.

As of Thursday, Sept. 23, a total of 1,373,275 (+7,475) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 71,301 (+300) hospitalizations and 9,326 (+24) ICU admissions. A total of 6,262,492 Ohioans — 53.58% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 8,711 from the previous day.

According to the Ohio Hospital Association, 158 children in the state were hospitalized over the last week with coronavirus. That’s for ages 0 to 17, and an increase of more than 600 percent from four weeks ago, WJW reports.